KeyCorp Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average is $513.03. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

