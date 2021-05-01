KeyCorp Raises Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $32.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -505.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weber Alan W lifted its position in Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

