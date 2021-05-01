KeyCorp Reiterates Overweight Rating for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

