Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.85

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 466788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 100.39.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.