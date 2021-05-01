KickToken (KICK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. KickToken has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $1.44 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.00871573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.76 or 0.08581040 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

