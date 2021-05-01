Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 158.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

