Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

