Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

