Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 233,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

