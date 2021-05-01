Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Kubota stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. 9,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. Kubota has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

