KUN Market Cap Hits $53,382.67 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. KUN has a total market cap of $53,382.67 and $1,475.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $26.69 or 0.00046456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

