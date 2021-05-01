L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.70-13.00 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

