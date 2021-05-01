L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $213.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.