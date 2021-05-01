Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $269.33 and last traded at $265.38, with a volume of 2035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.71.

The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.