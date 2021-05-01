LafargeHolcim Ltd (HCMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.8493 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.