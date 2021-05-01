Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.