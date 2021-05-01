Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.78 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

