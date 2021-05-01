Leadcoin Price Hits $0.0003 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Leadcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Leadcoin has a market cap of $214,096.07 and $61.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.16 or 0.00822956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

LDC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

