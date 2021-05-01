Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Short Interest Update

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 359,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

LEE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. 18,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,911. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

