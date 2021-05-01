LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

