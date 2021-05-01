LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.90 million.

TREE stock traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.49. 470,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. LendingTree has a one year low of $193.27 and a one year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.90.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.30.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

