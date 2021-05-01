Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lennar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lennar by 23.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

