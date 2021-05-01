Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.400-12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $335.34. 238,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,947. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

