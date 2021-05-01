Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

