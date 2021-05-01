Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

LEVL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,427. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

