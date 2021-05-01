Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Shares of 16,200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. salesforce.com accounts for 2.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.32. 5,024,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

