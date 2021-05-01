Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,963,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $83.95. 2,087,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 134.01%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.