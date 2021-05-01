LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $219.09

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $219.09, but opened at $212.78. LHC Group shares last traded at $212.19, with a volume of 1,028 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $205.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

