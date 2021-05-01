LHT (LHT) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, LHT has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $177,442.39 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.