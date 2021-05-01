Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

