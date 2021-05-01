Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Down 0.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 509,695 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGF/B shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

