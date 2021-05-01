Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

LQDA stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.