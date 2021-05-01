Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $554,917.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.