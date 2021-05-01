Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $559,620.39 and $4.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

