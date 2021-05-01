Lisk Price Tops $5.52 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00009605 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $706.41 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002914 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,863,010 coins and its circulating supply is 127,932,742 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

