Litecoin Cash Trading 38.8% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $23,686.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $766.16 or 0.01331210 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003344 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,949.71 or 0.98951182 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,573,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

