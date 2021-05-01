LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

