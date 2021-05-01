Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 62.7% in April

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology comprises about 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,169. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

