LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.