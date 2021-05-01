LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 14383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

