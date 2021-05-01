loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rowe began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

