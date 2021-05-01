Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

