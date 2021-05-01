London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

