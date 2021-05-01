Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Lotto has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $270.41 million and approximately $689,400.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00470758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

