LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%.

LXU traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 257,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,187. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

