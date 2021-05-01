Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.44.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

