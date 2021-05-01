Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in April

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

