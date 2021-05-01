M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Posts Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

M.D.C. stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

