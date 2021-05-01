MA Private Wealth Takes $534,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,906.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

