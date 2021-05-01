MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.22 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.